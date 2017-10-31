The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

AOTW – Warm Fuzzy Feeling

Thomas+Rhett%27s+Life+Changes
Thomas Rhett's Life Changes

Thomas Rhett's Life Changes

Thomas Rhett's Life Changes

Julia Maldonado
October 31, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Mobile Headlines, Reviews

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Life Changes – Thomas Rhett:

With a combination of 14 country love songs, Thomas Rhett has a habit of making you want to find your soul mate. With themes of an unforgettable woman on Oct. 14 and kissing a stranger, this album will make everyone feel like a hopeless romantic.

The Party – Andy Shauf

Different perspectives mesh together to create “The Party.” Featuring tracks based on the early bird to the party and the one who takes a smoke break, this collection has a bit of everything. Whether you’re the fearless dancer or a newly single person, there’s a track for you.

Julia Maldonado can be reached at [email protected] or @julianewsblog on Twitter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Post Views: 85

Related Posts:

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • AOTW – Warm Fuzzy Feeling

    Arts & Entertainment

    Chikoko’s ‘Devotion’ delivers originality at its experimental fashion event

  • Arts & Entertainment

    More scary and not scary movies

  • AOTW – Warm Fuzzy Feeling

    Arts & Entertainment

    Young Thug and Future join forces in ‘Super Slimey’

  • AOTW – Warm Fuzzy Feeling

    Arts & Entertainment

    ‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ defines wasted potential

  • AOTW – Warm Fuzzy Feeling

    Arts & Entertainment

    Spooky Playlist

  • AOTW – Warm Fuzzy Feeling

    Arts & Entertainment

    Creepin’ it real: Makeup artist Liz Dryden masters monstrous makeup

  • AOTW – Warm Fuzzy Feeling

    Arts & Entertainment

    Which Halloween movie are you?

  • AOTW – Warm Fuzzy Feeling

    Arts & Entertainment

    Enter the haunted corn maze if you dare

  • AOTW – Warm Fuzzy Feeling

    Arts & Entertainment

    Spooky Albums

  • AOTW – Warm Fuzzy Feeling

    Arts & Entertainment

    (Not so) scary movies

X
The student news site of California State University, Chico
AOTW – Warm Fuzzy Feeling