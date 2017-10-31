AOTW – Warm Fuzzy Feeling
October 31, 2017
Life Changes – Thomas Rhett:
With a combination of 14 country love songs, Thomas Rhett has a habit of making you want to find your soul mate. With themes of an unforgettable woman on Oct. 14 and kissing a stranger, this album will make everyone feel like a hopeless romantic.
The Party – Andy Shauf
Different perspectives mesh together to create “The Party.” Featuring tracks based on the early bird to the party and the one who takes a smoke break, this collection has a bit of everything. Whether you’re the fearless dancer or a newly single person, there’s a track for you.
