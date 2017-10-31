The student news site of California State University, Chico

Fraternity hosts Undie Run fundraiser

Undie Run is hosted as a fundraiser for local awareness. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Natalie Hanson
October 31, 2017
Fraternity Delta Sigma Pi will host an Undie Run fundraiser on Friday.

The event is a Fun Run to benefit students in need, locals, homeless, and those affected by recent wildfires. Clothing donations will be accepted, according to a press release.

The event will take place at Yolo Field’s 6 and 7 at 4:45 p.m. and will go on until 7 p.m. A risk management waiver must be signed to participate.

Participants do not have to run in underwear.

The donation fee to participate is $5 until Friday. Any person signing up on Friday will pay $8 and all proceeds will go to mental health associations for raising awareness of suicide prevention.

Donations will be accepted regardless of participation in the run.

Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.

