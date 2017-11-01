Pumpkins drop on Halloween

Elyssa Ebding came in her Halloween costume to watch the event.

The 30th Annual Pumpkin Drop took place at Butte Hall Tuesday.

The tradition of smashing pumpkins on Halloween was hosted by The Society of Physics Students and the Department of Physics at noon on Halloween.

Faculty and staff dressed up as famous physicists from the past to demonstrate gravity and drop pumpkins from the seventh floor of Butte Hall.

The annual tradition attracted locals and elementary school students, including some from Redding and Yuba City schools. Many come to campus each year to watch pumpkins hit the ground.

“The Pumpkin Drop is a light-hearted way to talk about the mysteries of gravity by smashing a whole lot of pumpkins,” said Nick Nelson, event coordinator and assistant professor of physics in a press release. “It’s a Chico State tradition that encourages our physics students to connect with the community.”

Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.