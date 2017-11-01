POTW – Warm Fuzzy Feeling
November 1, 2017
Fallin’ For You – Colbie Caillat – Breakthrough
Gravity – Sara Bareilles – Little Voice
Night Changes – One Direction – FOUR
Greatest Love Story – LANCO – LANco-Extended Play
Unforgettable – Thomas Rhett – Life Changes
Round Here Buzz – Eric Church – Mr. Misunderstood
Stay With Me – Sam Smith – In The Lonely Hour
You’re Beautiful – James Blunt – Back to Bedlam
What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 feat. SZA – Red Pill Blues
You’ll Think of Me – Keith Urban – Golden Road
In Case You Didn’t Know – Brett Young – Brett Young
Perfect – One Direction – Made in the A.M.
Some Type of Love – Charlie Puth – Some Type of Love EP
Quite Like You – Andy Shauf – The Party
For a full playlist, check out our Spotify.
Julia Maldonado can be reached at [email protected] or @julianewsblog on Twitter.
