POTW – Warm Fuzzy Feeling

Kiss Me – Ed Sheeran – +

Fallin’ For You – Colbie Caillat – Breakthrough

Gravity – Sara Bareilles – Little Voice

Night Changes – One Direction – FOUR

Greatest Love Story – LANCO – LANco-Extended Play

Unforgettable – Thomas Rhett – Life Changes

Round Here Buzz – Eric Church – Mr. Misunderstood

Stay With Me – Sam Smith – In The Lonely Hour

You’re Beautiful – James Blunt – Back to Bedlam

What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 feat. SZA – Red Pill Blues

You’ll Think of Me – Keith Urban – Golden Road

In Case You Didn’t Know – Brett Young – Brett Young

Perfect – One Direction – Made in the A.M.

Some Type of Love – Charlie Puth – Some Type of Love EP

Quite Like You – Andy Shauf – The Party

For a full playlist, check out our Spotify.

Julia Maldonado can be reached at [email protected] or @julianewsblog on Twitter.