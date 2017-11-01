Shots fired at Halloween house party near Chico State

Late night Halloween house party turns into an early morning shooting, one person injured. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Multiple shootings are fired at a Halloween house party, victim is hospitalized early morning Wednesday Nov.1.

The incident was reported at the 700 block of Normal Avenue at the scene of a late night Halloween party, according to a press release. One victim was shot multiple times after a physical fight erupted during the party.

The victim was immediately transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, after surgery.

A second round of shots was reported nearby, at a relative time, and it is unknown to have been the same shooter who injured the victim.

Approximately an hour after the initial incident, Chico Police responded to reports of shots fired at the intersection of North Cedar Street and West Second Avenue. Evidence found at the scene, including shell casings, led officers to believe the shootings were related to the first and second incidents.

No one was reported injured during the second and third shootings.

The shooter in unknown. The incidents remain under investigation.

Further information related to the incidents may be forwarded the Chico Police Department at (530) 897-4910.

Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion Twitter.