Wildcat of the Week

Close Photo credit: Sean Martens Photo credit: Sean Martens

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Anna Baytosh is a senior outside hitter for the Chico State volleyball team. She has played a key role on the team since her sophomore season. Baytosh and the ‘Cats have won six of their last seven games to make an unexpected rise to the top of the North Division of the CCAA.

When did you start playing volleyball and what inspired you to keep playing?

In middle school I played basketball and soccer. I never really connected with those sports, so in high school I decided to try out for the volleyball team. After making the team, I fell in love with the sport and have been playing ever since. I love this sport because it teaches you skills such as discipline, time management, leadership, and communication. I can thank my coaches and my teammates for holding me to a high standard on and off the court.



What would you say is the hardest part about being a student athlete?

The hardest part about being a student athlete is managing your time. We are constantly on the road, in practice, or watching game film. Finding time to balance academics with your sport can be very challenging.



What are your goals for the rest of your senior season?

I plan to make the most of what’s left in my senior season by focusing on school, volleyball, and the friendships with my teammates. We plan to make the post-season, so I am excited to make my last semester of volleyball as long as possible. Being a Chico State Wildcat is such an honor.

What’s your favorite memory as a Chico State Wildcat?

My favorite memory playing at Chico State is definitely last year when we beat San Bernardino at home and made school history. It was the first time in 21 years that we beat San Bernadino at home. It was such an incredible game and finishing with a victory was an indescribable feeling.