Shooting at apartment leads to identifying hit and run suspect

Salazar injured himself with a shotgun accidentally. Image screenshot.

Jacqueline Morales
November 2, 2017
Police identify the suspect of a hit and run after he accidentally injures himself with a firearm Wednesday evening.

The incident was recalled in an apartment complex at the 1200 block of West Sacramento Avenue. Two men were involved in a physical fight, according to a press release.

They were later identified at Tristy Jones, 19, and Danny Salazar, 18.

The men were detained after Jones was found, by police, walking down the street with injuries on his face. Soon after, it was identified that Salazar fired shots from inside his apartment with an illegal firearm. He injured himself and was hospitalized with minor injuries being cleared that same day.

No one else was injured or involved, according to Chico police.

The investigating officers on the scene of the shooting also recognized Salazar as the driver from a hit and run incident that had occurred earlier on the same day where he collided into several cars. No one was injured.

Police charged Salazar with discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm in public, possession of an illegal firearm and for leaving the scene of collision.

Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion Twitter.

