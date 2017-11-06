The student news site of California State University, Chico

Public informational meeting on safety is held by Chico police

The meeting will be heald at the Old Municipal Building. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Jacqueline Morales
November 6, 2017
Filed under Community, Crime, News

Chico police will have a public informational meeting on safety Thursday.

The meeting regards public safety with a in-depth explanation to local users of exactly how Nextdoor: Making the Most of the Network is connected to the police department.

The meeting will be held at the Old Municipal Building 441 Main St. from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on Nextdoor contact Crime Prevention Officer Ed Nelson at [email protected] or call 530-897-4942.

Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion Twitter.

Public informational meeting on safety is held by Chico police