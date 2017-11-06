Public informational meeting on safety is held by Chico police

The meeting will be heald at the Old Municipal Building. Photo credit: Sean Martens





Filed under Community, Crime, News

Chico police will have a public informational meeting on safety Thursday.

The meeting regards public safety with a in-depth explanation to local users of exactly how Nextdoor: Making the Most of the Network is connected to the police department.

The meeting will be held at the Old Municipal Building 441 Main St. from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on Nextdoor contact Crime Prevention Officer Ed Nelson at [email protected] or call 530-897-4942.



Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion Twitter.