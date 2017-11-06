The student news site of California State University, Chico

Cal Fire lifts burning restrictions from Butte County

Cal Fire removes burn ban. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Jacqueline Morales
November 6, 2017
Burn suspension will be lifted from Butte County by Cal Fire Monday Nov. 6 at 8a.m.

The suspension was cancelled formally by Cal Fire/Butte County Chief Darren Read due to cooler temperatures, according to a press release.

Some restrictions are still required for burning:

– Before burning the area must be verified with the Butte County Air Quality Management District at (530) 332-9407 or www.bcaqmd.org to determine burn day status and regulations.

– The areas of Biggs and Gridley’s burn hours are permitted from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. In Oroville permitted hours are from 6 a.m. until one hour before sunset. The Fall burning period remains tentative for the Town of Paradise. Butte County’s burn hours for its remaining areas will be from 8:45 a.m. until one hour before sunset.

Further information can be reached with the Fire Prevention Bureau at (530) 538- 7888 or www.buttecounty.net/fire.

Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @jackie_theorion Twitter.

