The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Robbery near campus prompts safety advisory

Police advise caution in response to robbery. Photo credit: Natalie Hanson

Police advise caution in response to robbery. Photo credit: Natalie Hanson

Natalie Hanson
November 6, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, Crime, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Chico Police Department issued a warning bulletin Monday in response to a robbery near campus.

The robbery occurred Sunday at 5 p.m. at West Sacramento Avenue and Mechoopda Street, according to a press release. Suspects of the incident are unknown.

The bulletin has been issued to provide information to the campus community to prevent similar crimes.

The Chico Police Department has provided preventative measures to take:

1. Travel with a friend or in a group.

2. Be alert and aware of your surroundings.

3. When out and about, keep your electronic devices out of public view.

Further information about the incident can be reached with the Chico Police Department at 530-897-4900. To report a crime you may call the University Police at 530-898-5555.

Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or@NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Post Views: 192

Related Posts:

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Robbery near campus prompts safety advisory

    Breaking News

    Cal Fire lifts burning restrictions from Butte County

  • Robbery near campus prompts safety advisory

    Breaking News

    Man holds a sign quoting Taylor Swift lyrics

  • Robbery near campus prompts safety advisory

    Breaking News

    Students at Chico State celebrate Day of the Dead

  • Robbery near campus prompts safety advisory

    Breaking News

    Shooting at apartment leads to identifying hit and run suspect

  • Robbery near campus prompts safety advisory

    Breaking News

    Shots fired at Halloween house party near Chico State

  • Robbery near campus prompts safety advisory

    Breaking News

    Crime map: Incidents include shootings on Halloween

  • Robbery near campus prompts safety advisory

    Breaking News

    Chico Police end its special event regulations after Halloween

  • Robbery near campus prompts safety advisory

    Breaking News

    Fraternity hosts Undie Run fundraiser

  • Robbery near campus prompts safety advisory

    Administration

    Student organization fights child hunger

  • Robbery near campus prompts safety advisory

    Administration

    State universities accommodate students affected by wildfires

X
The student news site of California State University, Chico
Robbery near campus prompts safety advisory