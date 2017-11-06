Robbery near campus prompts safety advisory

Police advise caution in response to robbery. Photo credit: Natalie Hanson

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Chico Police Department issued a warning bulletin Monday in response to a robbery near campus.

The robbery occurred Sunday at 5 p.m. at West Sacramento Avenue and Mechoopda Street, according to a press release. Suspects of the incident are unknown.

The bulletin has been issued to provide information to the campus community to prevent similar crimes.

The Chico Police Department has provided preventative measures to take:

1. Travel with a friend or in a group.

2. Be alert and aware of your surroundings.

3. When out and about, keep your electronic devices out of public view.

Further information about the incident can be reached with the Chico Police Department at 530-897-4900. To report a crime you may call the University Police at 530-898-5555.

Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or@NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.