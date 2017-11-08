Chico State student elected national President of Future Farmers of America

Breanna Holbert, from Chico State, became the first African-American woman president to lead the 2017-2018 Future Farmers of America.

Holbert, an agriculture education major, is excited to continue giving back to the organization that changed her life on a national level, she said.

She started participating in public speaking events with FFA her freshman year of high school and credits the organization with shaping her to be the hardworking and confident woman she is today.

Holbert believes that by being the first woman of color to lead the organization she has broken the glass ceiling for African-American women.

“FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education,” according to the FFA mission statement.

Christian Solis can be reached at [email protected] or @c_alexander20 on Twitter.