Your Dad’s Favorite Playlist

Creed

Human Clay (1999)

At the turn of the century came Creed. This group of knuckleheads, led by the one and only Scott Stapp, is sure to keep any dad crooning into the night. Human Clay is full of quintessential dad gems best sang at karaoke bars.

The Eagles

Hotel California (1976)

There was nothing quite like climbing into the minivan after a long day of soccer practice as “welcome to the Hotel California” blared through the speakers. Vocalist Glenn Frey never ceases to make one feel like driving down Route 66 at 2 a.m. while wearing a leather jacket.

Sean Martens and Nicole Henson can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.