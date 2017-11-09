Your dad’s favorite songs

Have You Ever Seen the Rain? – Creedence Clearwater Revival – Pendulum 40th Anniversary edition

Your Love – The Outfield – Super Hits

Take it Easy – The Eagles – The Eagles

Dancing in the Moonlight – King Harvest – Lady Come Home

American Pie – Don Mclean – American Pie

Blinded by the Light – Manfred Mann’s Band – The Roaring Silence

Rich Girl – Darryl Hall & John Oates – Bigger Than Both of Us

The Joker – Steve Miller Band – The Joker

I Still haven’t Found what I’m Looking For- U2- Rattle and Hum

Born in the USA- Bruce Springsteen- Born in the USA

Break on Through – The Doors – The Doors

Tuesday’s Gone – Lynard Skynard – (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd)

Fade to Black – Metallica – Ride the Lightning

With Arms Wide Open – Creed – Human Clay

More Than A Feeling – Boston – Boston

For a full playlist, check out our Spotify.

Sean Martens and Nicole Henson can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.