Your dad’s favorite songs
November 9, 2017
Have You Ever Seen the Rain? – Creedence Clearwater Revival – Pendulum 40th Anniversary edition
Your Love – The Outfield – Super Hits
Take it Easy – The Eagles – The Eagles
Dancing in the Moonlight – King Harvest – Lady Come Home
American Pie – Don Mclean – American Pie
Blinded by the Light – Manfred Mann’s Band – The Roaring Silence
Rich Girl – Darryl Hall & John Oates – Bigger Than Both of Us
The Joker – Steve Miller Band – The Joker
I Still haven’t Found what I’m Looking For- U2- Rattle and Hum
Born in the USA- Bruce Springsteen- Born in the USA
Break on Through – The Doors – The Doors
Tuesday’s Gone – Lynard Skynard – (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd)
Fade to Black – Metallica – Ride the Lightning
With Arms Wide Open – Creed – Human Clay
More Than A Feeling – Boston – Boston
For a full playlist, check out our Spotify.
Sean Martens and Nicole Henson can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.
