Students advised to be safe over Veterans Day Weekend

Chico State president sends out a Veterans Day Holiday weekend safety message. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Chico State president urges student safety over the Veterans Day holiday weekend Thursday.

Due to recent party violence and criminal activity students are asked to be aware of their surroundings and take common sense precautions, according to Chico State President Gayle E. Hutchinson in a press release.

Students can take safety precautions while celebrating this weekend by traveling in groups, never walking alone, consuming alcohol responsibly and keeping groups small.

“Your choices and your behavior matter. Let’s remember this weekend is an opportunity to honor our veterans and those who are serving our country in the armed forces, ” said Hutchinson in the release.

Information on campus safety can be reached with University Police Department at (530) 898-5555.

Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.