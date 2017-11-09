The student news site of California State University, Chico

The Orion

Students advised to be safe over Veterans Day Weekend

Chico State president sends out a Veterans Day Holiday weekend safety message. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Chico State president sends out a Veterans Day Holiday weekend safety message. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Natalie Hanson
November 9, 2017
Filed under Administration, Breaking News, Campus, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Chico State president urges student safety over the Veterans Day holiday weekend Thursday.

Due to recent party violence and criminal activity students are asked to be aware of their surroundings and take common sense precautions, according to Chico State President Gayle E. Hutchinson in a press release.

Students can take safety precautions while celebrating this weekend by traveling in groups, never walking alone, consuming alcohol responsibly and keeping groups small.

“Your choices and your behavior matter. Let’s remember this weekend is an opportunity to honor our veterans and those who are serving our country in the armed forces, ” said Hutchinson in the release.

Information on campus safety can be reached with University Police Department at (530) 898-5555.

Natalie Hanson can be reached at [email protected] or @NatalieH_Orion on Twitter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Post Views: 136

Related Posts:

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Students advised to be safe over Veterans Day Weekend

    Administration

    Trump has yet to negatively impact students

  • Students advised to be safe over Veterans Day Weekend

    Administration

    Decrease in cheating numbers

  • Students advised to be safe over Veterans Day Weekend

    Administration

    Student organization fights child hunger

  • Students advised to be safe over Veterans Day Weekend

    Administration

    State universities accommodate students affected by wildfires

  • Students advised to be safe over Veterans Day Weekend

    Administration

    Chico Police advise caution over Halloween weekend

  • Students advised to be safe over Veterans Day Weekend

    Administration

    Cross Cultural Leadership Center’s founder is to retire this semester

  • Students advised to be safe over Veterans Day Weekend

    Administration

    Sonoma State to reopen campus after fires

  • Students advised to be safe over Veterans Day Weekend

    Administration

    CA trustees approve salary increases for top administrators

  • Students advised to be safe over Veterans Day Weekend

    Administration

    Fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha pleads guilty to vandalism charges

  • Students advised to be safe over Veterans Day Weekend

    Administration

    President Trump declares major disaster for California; Federal funding available

X
The student news site of California State University, Chico
Students advised to be safe over Veterans Day Weekend