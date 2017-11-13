People smoke under umbrellas

Chico Police Department

Call Type: Warrant Arrest

Monday 11:10 a.m., Chico Creek

Man reported screaming and loitering under a bridge.

Call Type: Domestic Violence

Monday 2:02 p.m., 20th Street

Man and a woman were fighting while intoxicated. The man threatened to hit her.

Call Type: Stolen Vehicle

Tuesday 7:55 a.m., North Skyway

Car was stolen over night.

Call Type:Traffic Hazard

Tuesday 9:15 a.m., Third and Main Streets

Man was riding his bike into traffic claiming he could get insurance money if he got hit.

Call Type: Transient Problem

Wednesday 8:27 a.m., 600 Walnut St.

People were camping out on a vacant lot.

Call Type: Urinate in Public

Wednesday 1:22 a.m., 555 East Ave.

Woman was cited for urinating in public.





University Police Department



Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Monday 12:57 a.m., Aymer Jay Hamilton Hall

Man appears to be “casing” the bike rack at the center.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Monday 1:25 a.m., Sutter Hall

Man hiding in bushes watching others.

Call Type: Medical Aid

Tuesday 5:06 p.m., University Farm

Woman moving sheep and hit her ankle.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Tuesday 1:54 p.m., Yolo Hall

Man drinking alcohol in mens bathroom.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Wednesday 11:16 a.m., Arthur Acker Gymnasium

Man and woman disguised as security officials attempted to scam students.

Call Type: Petty Theft

Wednesday 1:43 p.m., University Village Apartments

Man stole a bike and left another behind.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Thursday 7:19 p.m., O’Connell Technology Center

Person taking a tire off of a locked bicycle.

Call Type: Smoking Violation

Thursday 4:10 p.m., Meriam Library

Group of people smoking under umbrellas.