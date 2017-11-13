People smoke under umbrellas
November 13, 2017
Chico Police Department
Call Type: Warrant Arrest
Monday 11:10 a.m., Chico Creek
Man reported screaming and loitering under a bridge.
Call Type: Domestic Violence
Monday 2:02 p.m., 20th Street
Man and a woman were fighting while intoxicated. The man threatened to hit her.
Call Type: Stolen Vehicle
Tuesday 7:55 a.m., North Skyway
Car was stolen over night.
Call Type:Traffic Hazard
Tuesday 9:15 a.m., Third and Main Streets
Man was riding his bike into traffic claiming he could get insurance money if he got hit.
Call Type: Transient Problem
Wednesday 8:27 a.m., 600 Walnut St.
People were camping out on a vacant lot.
Call Type: Urinate in Public
Wednesday 1:22 a.m., 555 East Ave.
Woman was cited for urinating in public.
University Police Department
Call Type: Suspicious Subject
Monday 12:57 a.m., Aymer Jay Hamilton Hall
Man appears to be “casing” the bike rack at the center.
Call Type: Suspicious Subject
Monday 1:25 a.m., Sutter Hall
Man hiding in bushes watching others.
Call Type: Medical Aid
Tuesday 5:06 p.m., University Farm
Woman moving sheep and hit her ankle.
Call Type: Suspicious Subject
Tuesday 1:54 p.m., Yolo Hall
Man drinking alcohol in mens bathroom.
Call Type: Suspicious Subject
Wednesday 11:16 a.m., Arthur Acker Gymnasium
Man and woman disguised as security officials attempted to scam students.
Call Type: Petty Theft
Wednesday 1:43 p.m., University Village Apartments
Man stole a bike and left another behind.
Call Type: Suspicious Subject
Thursday 7:19 p.m., O’Connell Technology Center
Person taking a tire off of a locked bicycle.
Call Type: Smoking Violation
Thursday 4:10 p.m., Meriam Library
Group of people smoking under umbrellas.
