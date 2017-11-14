Gratitude Playlist

Album art for Phillip Phillips' single "Home"

With Thanksgiving around the corner, it’s important to remember to be thankful not only for the food on the table, but for the people around it. Take a listen to these jams to prepare for the yummy turkey, short/ long journey home and great laughs with family and friends.

Thankful – Kelly Clarkson – Thankful

I’ve Got Plenty to be Thankful For – Bing Crosby – Holiday Inn soundtrack

Bon Appetit – Katy Perry – Witness

Home – Phillip Phillips – The World From the Side of the Moon

93 Million Miles – Jason Mraz – Love is a Four Letter Word

Apples, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie – Jay & The Techniques – Apples, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie

Homeward Bound – Simon and Garfunkel – Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme

Family is Family – Kacey Musgraves – Pageant Material

What I’m Thankful For – Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood feat. James Taylor – Christmas Together

Our House – Madness – The Rise & Fall

Remember When – Alan Jackson – Single

Coming Home – Diddy-Dirty Money feat. Skylar Grey – Last Train to Paris

Home – Michael Buble – It’s Time

We are Family – Sister Sledge – Bridget Jones’s Baby

Amen – Hunter Hayes – Single

For a full playlist, check out our Spotify.

Julia Maldonado can be reached at [email protected] or @julianewsblog on Twitter.