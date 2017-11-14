Gratitude Playlist
November 14, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Mobile Headlines, Reviews
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
With Thanksgiving around the corner, it’s important to remember to be thankful not only for the food on the table, but for the people around it. Take a listen to these jams to prepare for the yummy turkey, short/ long journey home and great laughs with family and friends.
Thankful – Kelly Clarkson – Thankful
I’ve Got Plenty to be Thankful For – Bing Crosby – Holiday Inn soundtrack
Bon Appetit – Katy Perry – Witness
Home – Phillip Phillips – The World From the Side of the Moon
93 Million Miles – Jason Mraz – Love is a Four Letter Word
Apples, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie – Jay & The Techniques – Apples, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie
Homeward Bound – Simon and Garfunkel – Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme
Family is Family – Kacey Musgraves – Pageant Material
What I’m Thankful For – Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood feat. James Taylor – Christmas Together
Our House – Madness – The Rise & Fall
Remember When – Alan Jackson – Single
Coming Home – Diddy-Dirty Money feat. Skylar Grey – Last Train to Paris
Home – Michael Buble – It’s Time
We are Family – Sister Sledge – Bridget Jones’s Baby
For a full playlist, check out our Spotify.
Julia Maldonado can be reached at [email protected] or @julianewsblog on Twitter.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.