Lady ‘Cats lose in disappointing fashion

Close Senior forward Kayla Taylor goes after a jump ball against an opponent. She had 14 points in their recent loss. Photo credit: Jordyn Smith Senior forward Kayla Taylor goes after a jump ball against an opponent. She had 14 points in their recent loss. Photo credit: Jordyn Smith

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Chico State women’s basketball team is now 0-2 after dropping double digit leads in the fourth quarter of both of their games. The latest loss was to Notre Dame de Namur University.

In a game that saw senior guard and team captain Whitney Branham scored her 1000th point as a Chico State Wildcat, the team found themselves up by 11 at the top of the fourth quarter. They were hitting their open shots and playing solid defense throughout the first three quarters.

However, the momentum started to switch after that. With seven minutes left to play, the Argonauts went on an 11-0 run to take the lead 66-65.

The Wildcats continued to fight. Junior forward Mckena Barker and sophomore guard Madison Wong both converted three point plays to make the score 71-66.

After this, the teams continuously traded baskets until the last ten seconds of the game. After Mckena Barker made a lay-up to make the score 79-78, the Argonauts returned with a lay-up of their own to make the score 80-78. The Wildcats then turned the ball over, and Notre Dame de Namur guard Marinel Alcantara made both free throws to put the game away for good.

Branham had 21 points in the loss, and Barker and Wong had fourteen points a piece. If the ‘Cats hope to contend for a CCAA title this year, they will need to learn from games such as this one and their other loss to Dominican University.

The Wildcats play their third game of the season at Humboldt University in Arcata, CA on Nov. 18. The game will be televised on ESPN3.

Patrick Pace can be reached at [email protected] or @PatPaceSports on Twitter.