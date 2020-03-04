Giving Day with The Orion
Giving Day is on March 4 and we want you to consider giving to The Orion!
Donate at https://theorion.com/48894/uncategori… or text ChicoOrion to 71777
We are an independent, Pacemaker Award winning student-run news source at California State University, Chico. Since 1975, The Orion has provided a training ground for students interested in journalism, photography, advertising, marketing, production, graphic design and videography.
Your donation will directly help students who are passionate about their journalistic careers.
