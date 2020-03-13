Spring Break playlist

It’s been a long semester, and most of us are all too eager to take the week off for spring break. To help you get into a vacation-ready mood, listen to this playlist full of songs that are worthy of revisiting and a few that you might not have heard of.

Steve Lacy: Dark red

I can’t explain it but this song is a spell. The lyrics really take you on a full journey,and although it’s a few years old it was still ahead of its time. If you are going to be listening to it for the first time, be sure to watch the music video on YouTube. Trust me, you won’t be disappointed.

Cuco: Dontmakemefallinlove

A lesser known song from the ‘Lo Que Siento’ singer, the guitar and piano track creates a really pleasing tune to the ear. It also helps that Cuco has the voice of an actual angel.

Doja Cat: Say So

This song is already crazy popular on Twitter and TikTok, and therefore it had to be a part of this list. Putting out a much different vibe than some of her other songs, listening to “Say So” can either make you feel like dancing or driving down the coast.

Frank Ocean: Nights

Released in 2016, Frank Ocean’s “Blonde” hit home for a lot of us. Revisit this song again for a chill, laid-back day and reminisce about what a simpler time it was when it first came out.

Duke Dumont: Ocean Drive

With a techno beat that mimics some popular ‘90s era songs paired with more modern, echoey vocals, “Ocean Drive” is a timeless track that future generations might actually consider listening to.

Common Kings: Take Her

A vacation must-have, especially if you happen to be spending time by the water. This song is not only a great listen, but also doubles as great advice—if you like her, take her to the islands. It’s that easy.

Childish Gambino: Telegraph Ave

The perfect road trip song whether you are by yourself or with friends. The entire music video itself is set to Childish Gambino blasting this song as he drives around a lush, remote landscape. It seems only fitting that for spring break, you might want to do the same.

Sticky Fingers: How To Fly

If you need to set the perfect mood for a beach trip, blast this song while chilling along the shore. Be careful and bring sunscreen, as the soothing instrumentals might have you falling asleep in the heat.