Free soda with side of sexual harassment

I want to answer some questions before we start.

No, you are not alone. You do not need to wait for “something to happen” for your feelings to be valid. Even if the harassment in your place of employment has not reached its highest peak, does not mean the discomfort you feel is an overreaction.

Sly comments and unseemly stories from coworkers, among other actions, begin to build up to eventually create a sense of discomfort. You shouldn’t feel this uneasy in a place intended to provide employment, not a sexual partner.

I am faced with the problem of being told that my manager, who is around 40-years-old, hired me in hopes of having a sexual relationship with me. Mind you, age is just a number but there is no question that no person in a leadership position should be setting their sights on a 19-year-old applicant.

Although my supervisor has not groped me, does not mean my feeling of discomfort is irrational or a figment of my imagination. As a woman, I am historically and rarely taken seriously. To know that I was only hired to fulfill a sexual fantasy is disheartening.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission reported an 11.2% increase in reports alleging sexual harassment, from 2016 to 2019.

Every person, regardless of age or gender, deserves a safe place of employment. Free sodas and the opportunity to become a team leader, with a dollar wage increase, should not be incentives in creating a sexual playhouse.

Not as a woman, but as a person, I should feel secure in my workplace. In actuality, everyone should feel secure in all environments. Unfortunately, this is not the case for most individuals.

“Working with someone that (makes suggestive comments) to me, makes me feel insecure and anxious,” student Abraham Origel said. “I feel like less of a person.”

Being frightened to shut someone down due to fearing a loss of your financial stability is remarkably unsettling. Nobody should fear losing their job due to turning down someone’s sexual advances.

I am not waiting until I become a statistic, and neither should you. Find your voice.