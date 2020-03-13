Chico State suspends in-person instruction until April while campus remains open

Students and the campus community have been alerted by Chico State Alerts and the University President that face-to-face classes are cancelled until April 24, 2020 due to concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

Returning from spring break, instruction will continue online or through alternative methods if consistent with social distancing. Activity-related coursework including labs, studio and field-based instruction are pending administrative review.

Faculty preparation and development for alternative teaching will take place during March 13, March 23 and March 24. While Chico State’s Academic Affairs are coordinating resources and communications for instructors, initial assets for instructors are available on Chico State’s Technology & Learning Program.

During the pause of physical courses, the campus will remain open and operate during the suspension of physical classes. All events taking place on campus through April 24, including performances and athletic events, will also be canceled.

Following spring break, student housing will remain open and continue to provide full on-campus services while physical classes are paused.

