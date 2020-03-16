‘Choose Chico!’ spring event canceled amid coronavirus pandemic

Chico State announced the cancellation of its annual recruiting event “Choose Chico!” in a Monday afternoon email.

“After careful consideration, and in accordance with recommendations from the California Department of Public Health, the University has decided to cancel the annual Choose Chico event,” according to the email from Chico State’s Emergency Operations Center.

The event was scheduled for April 4. It was an opportunity for admitted students to:

Experience an official welcome from Chico State

Attend academic showcases in their selected major and meet faculty

Tour the campus and residence halls

Meet with student support representatives, including the Summer Orientation Program, Financial Aid and Scholarships, Honors, Athletics, Future Career Placement, and Student Life and Leadership.

“Additional updated guidelines for other campus events and news of cancellations will be forthcoming,” according to the email.



Angelina Mendez can be contacted at [email protected] or Twitter @theorion_angie