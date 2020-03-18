Get to know the Chico K9 Unit

K9 Odin poses next to his handler. Courtesy of a Chico police department news release.

You might see them sniffing around town or hear about them taking down perpetrators, but how much do you really know about the Chico Police Department K-9 Unit? The CPD is home to four K-9 Officers and it’s high time Chico State students got to know the city’s furry defenders.

At two years old, Odin is one of the youngest canines on the force. He’s a Dutch shepherd who lives with his human partner, Officer Parsons.

“Odin is a ready, willing and able worker,” Parsons said. “A goofy, attention hoarder at home that enjoys long walks in the park and playing with his ball.”

The other 2-year-old is Kimbo, a Belgian Malinois who lives with his human Officer Ed Marshal.

“Kimbo is very social, loyal and smart. He knows when it’s time to go to work and when he’s off duty,” said Marshall.

Both Kimbo and Odin joined the department just under a year ago, when they were only 16 months old.

Then there’s K-9 Pax and K-9 Aron. Both are five and a half years old and Belgian Malinoises like Kimbo. Pax lives with his human partner Officer Thomas Cox, while Aron lives with Officer David Martin.

Both Martin and Cox consider their partners highly energetic.

“It’s hard not to be excited to go to work when my partner jumps in circles and acts like a puppy whenever I put my uniform on,” Cox said of Pax.

Martin agreed that Aaron is always ready and excited for work and added that the pup’s “heart is in the right place; he’s friendly and hugs everyone.”

Like Odin and Kimbo, Pax was 16 months old when he joined the department in 2015, while Aron, who joined in 2017, was 3 years old at the time.

All the dogs are “dual purpose” meaning they are trained in both apprehension and narcotics.

“Each dog has a high drive to perform and they work very hard for the reward of their toys,” Public Information Officer Michelle Walker said.

Pax has earned awards for his narcotic-seeking ability. At the Lodi Police Department K-9 Trial Competition, he placed second in the Building Narcotics Searches challenge and fourth in the Overall Narcotics category.

Meanwhile, Odin was recently in the news for a drug bust on Feb. 7th.

Training, working or relaxing at home, the human handlers are very attached to their companions.

“Each officer considers their K-9 partner to be a member of their family,” said Walker. “We feel very fortunate to have such a hardworking and talented K-9 Unit.”

Emily Neria can be reached @NeriaEmily on Twitter.