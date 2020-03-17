Shooting outside Chico motel

A suspect is in custody after allegedly firing four shots outside the Motel 6 located at 665 Manzanita Court.

The suspect was identified as Michael Austin Sans Cartier-Ward who was attempting to “steal the keys to his mother’s vehicle,’’ according to the Chico Police Department press release.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Butte County Sheriff’s Department had reported to CPD about a loaded firearm that had been stolen.

At approximately 6:36 p.m., CPD received a phone call from a Motel 6 staff member regarding a physical fight between a mother and her adult son.

Sans Cartier-Ward’s mother went to the motel’s lobby where Sans followed her and was seen holding a firearm. He then left the motel’s lobby and allegedly fired four shots outside the motel, according to the press release.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Sans Cartier-Ward at a Denny’s restaurant located close to the motel.

Police officers arrested Sans Cartier-Ward for “negligent discharge of a firearm and being a drug addict in possession of a firearm,” the press release said.

The firearm has not been located.

The Chico Police Department encourages any individual who has any information about the incident to contact them at (530) 897-4900.

