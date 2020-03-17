Chico PD responds to home invasion report

On Feb. 29 at approximately 4:40 p.m., the Chico Police Department Dispatch Center received a report that there was a home invasion robbery that had occurred on the 500 block of El Reno Drive, according to the CPD news release.

Officers learned that four suspects allegedly arrived at the victim’s house and tied him and his roommate up while stealing several items from the victims property.

The suspects were described as three black male adults and one Hispanic female adult who were allegedly armed with handguns and were seen driving a black SUV, according to the news release.

Officers learned during the investigation they were conducting that the motivation for the theft was drug related. A significant amount of cash and three firearms were stolen from the victims.

Chico PD is still conducting an ongoing investigation and is requesting that anyone with information come forward.

