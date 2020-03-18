Chico State update: Rest of semester online, dorms closing

Due to the growing concern of Coronavirus (COVID-19), Chico State announced in an email that no in-person classes will be held for the rest of the semester, including labs, studio or field-based classes, as well as final exams.

Facilities such as the Meriam Library and the Wildcat Recreation Center will be closed.

“We are asking students not to return to campus,” said President Gayle Hutchinson via email.

A majority of dorms will also be closing after spring break. Refunds for room and meal swipes will be offered to students.

“Please know students with no other housing options will be accommodated,” Hutchinson said.

The email also confirmed that commencement ceremonies will be postponed, which was announced on March 17 by the CSU Chancellor’s office in a press release.

Other dropped events include Cats in the Community on March 31, Choose Chico on April 4, Wildcat Day at the Farm on April 17 and all Chico performances by the School of the Arts and the North State Symphony until the end of the academic year.

