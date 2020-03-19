Safe Place temporarily transitions to virtual services

Chico State’s Safe Place has closed its doors but encourages students to stay in touch.

Safe Place will continue to offer services over the phone, through email and through video conferencing. Administrator Alix MacDonald said the process to communicate with Safe Place can be started by sending an email to [email protected] From there, staff can work out the best way to communicate with individual students.

“We are requesting that individuals requesting services do so by emailing… their name, contact information, and a safe time for us to reach them,” MacDonald said. “If students cannot email, phone, or video conference due to safety or accessibility reasons, then we will meet them on campus and implement social distancing.”

As Chico State’s primary domestic violence prevention group, Safe Place normally holds many events in April in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness month. However, this year the WellCat organization has canceled all upcoming events and closed its regular offices.

For in-person assistance, Safe Place advises students to visit the Counseling Center in SSC 430. Counselors can contact confidential advocates for students upon request.

Emily Neria can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @NeriaEmily