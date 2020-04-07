Empty Chico leads officers to discover stolen vehicle

A Chico Police Officer completed a routine registration check on a green Honda Civic traveling eastbound on West 9th Street where the vehicle was discovered to be stolen on April 4, at approximately 11:54 p.m., according to a news release by CPD.

Due to the recent shelter-in-place order from Governor Newsom, many businesses and other parts of town have been shut down or temporarily closed.

The news release explained how Officer Stelzner decided to pay particular attention to it because the vehicle was the only one on the road at the time.

Officer Stelzner then attempted to conduct a high risk vehicle stop, but then the vehicle pulled into the gas station located at East 11th Street and Park Avenue.

“When the stolen vehicle came to a stop, the driver immediately fled and jumped over a fence into a backyard,” the news release said.

Officer Stelzner, along with K9 Officer Cox and his partner Pax, established a parameter and began to search for the suspect.

The suspect was discovered on the property and was identified as 20-year-old Colton Smith of Orland. Smith was arrested due to resisting arrest, vehicle theft, possessing a controlled substance and trespassing.

“Smith was later transported to Butte County Jail,” the news release said.



Angelina Mendez can be contacted at [email protected] or on Twitter @theorion_angie.