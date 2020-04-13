Bars implement new curbside pickup policy

“First of all, not everyone knows about it, that’s something people bring up jokingly like ‘Oh I can’t get a beer to go can I?’, ‘well, actually, we can do that!’,” Burgers and Brew manager Dan Moore said.

For decades, Chico has been a place where people can relish in the great local restaurants and bar culture that has become a staple for the entire community. Feeling free to drop in, grab a bite or maybe even a drink is something many have taken comfort in for years. Now, in the wake of COVID-19, bars and restaurants are still open to the public with the help of new policies regarding take-out and curbside pickup for food and alcohol.

Perhaps one of the most well known restaurants in Downtown Chico, Burgers and Brew, is one of the many spots open for people to pick up an order or even take a drink to go.

Dan Moore, manager at Burgers and Brew, explained some of the new policies regarding to-go food and drink.

“We’re offering curbside,” Moore said. “Our take-out is the same as it was before all this…but now it’s just we’re offering the extra steps of (being able to) bring the food out, take your payment at the parking lot, that way people don’t have to come in if they’re not comfortable with that.”

According to Moore, selling alcohol has been a different experience because of new regulations. These include prohibiting the use of open containers, the use of straws and other kinds of containers not meant for alcohol while also reinforcing ID checking for every customer consuming alcohol.

Moore explained that with new rules regarding selling alcohol curbside, the off-premise sale of alcohol is something that is new to restaurants in the era of quarantine. This is something most grocery and convenience stores have in order to protect the consumption of alcohol outside those establishments

“As far as alcohol goes, it’s kind of been slow,” Moore said. “First of all, not everyone knows about it, that’s something people bring up jokingly like ‘Oh I can’t get a beer to go can I?’, ‘well, actually, we can do that!’.”

Burgers and Brew, which is also available for delivery on DoorDash and Uber Eats, has been fortunate to participate in the curbside pickup phenomenon which is still providing some local restaurants a chance to keep business flowing.

“We’re fortunate that we have the ability to stay open, so why wouldn’t we,” Moore said.

“We’re just trying to get through it, trying to make sure that we still have a business to come back to, everyone still has a business to come back to,” Bill Buxton, general manager of Parkside Tap House, said.

Bill Buxton, general manager of Parkside Tap House and Bella’s Sports Pub confirmed that they were also following a similar change in policy.

“We’re doing curbside pickup and people can go either on our website or call in and order, and they can get alcohol as long as they get food also,” Buxton said.

Buxton added that changes in alcohol sale regulations have affected the amount of drinks customers over 21 are allowed to buy.

“We sell pitcher versions,” Buxton said. “Thirty-two ounce versions of drinks which roughly is usually about four drinks in one.”

While Parkside Tap House is open for business and has been able to serve anyone in Chico for a meal and a few drinks, he said that business has significantly decreased since the shelter-in-place order has taken effect.

“I’d say it’s going fairly well. I mean, it’s the apocalypse, (but) compared to our usual sales we’re doing like 10% of what we usually do in a week,” Buxton said.

“We’re just trying to get through it, trying to make sure that we still have a business to come back to, everyone still has a business to come back to,” he said.

Buxton says the best way to help local restaurants and bars is to order from their take-out menus and add a (legal) drink to their pick-up order as well.

Madison Bear Garden did not return our inquiry for comment.

