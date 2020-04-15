Paradise Vice Mayor accused of sending inappropriate texts and photos to undercover officer

Vice Mayor Michael Zuccolillo of Paradise, 41, turned himself into the Butte County Jail on April 14 due to allegations made by a sheriff’s deputy claiming he sent nude photos of himself to a person he believed to be a 16-year-old female visiting Sacramento, CA from China, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The investigation first came to light in late February when the sheriff’s deputy reported to the Butte County Sheriff’s office that he decided to target Zuccolillo due to animosity he had resulting from a bad business deal.

“The subject said the texts and photos were sent during an ongoing conversation that included discussion of Zuccolillo travelling to Sacramento to have sex with the purported 16-year-old and her adult sister,” the news release said.

Detectives in the department were suspicious about the allegations but knew that they could not be dismissed due to the seriousness of the allegations without conducting an independent investigation.

“During the course of the independent investigation, detectives consulted the Butte County District Attorney’s office and Special Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigations,” the news release said.

From this partnership, cellular telephone records from both Zuccolillo and the subject were obtained through search warrants and the records provided preliminary confirmation of the allegations.

“An undercover law enforcement officer, using the previously established persona of the 16-year-old female from China began exchanging text messages with Zuccolillo, and during those exchanges, Zuccolillo sent sexually explicit text messages and additional photos of his genitals to the undercover officer,” the news release said.

More search warrants were obtained for Zuccolillo’s home, vehicles and electronic devices before the case was submitted to the Butte County District Attorney’s office for review.

After all the evidence from the independent investigation was reviewed, the District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint against Zuccolilo by charging him for soliciting with a minor, according to the news release.

Zuccollilo then turned himself into the Butte County Jail and his bail was set at $135,000 which he also posted. His arraignment in the Butte County Superior Court is set for July 10.

