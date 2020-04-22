Man found unconscious in McDonald’s drive-thru

CHICO, CA — Employees working at the McDonald’s restaurant on Mangrove and Palmetto Avenue called officers from the Chico Police Department after they failed to wake up an unresponsive driver who had stopped in the middle of the “drive-thru” lane on Monday, according to a CPD news release.

Officers arrived at the scene and identified the driver as 28-year-old Anthony Squitieri. He was asleep in the vehicle with the engine running. Officers then saw a hypodermic needle sticking out from his sweater pocket.

“Officers believed he was under the influence of an opioid and conducted a DUI investigation and ultimately officers arrested Squitieri for driving under the influence of drugs,” the news release said.

Officers allegedly found 10 grams of methamphetamine, 11 grams of heroin and 30 Xanax pills when they searched the vehicle.

Officers then learned that this is Squitieri’s third arrest after he had previously been involved in a domestic violence incident and another DUI, according to the news release.

Squitieri was later transported to the Butte County Jail on DUI, drug possession, and felony domestic violence charges.

