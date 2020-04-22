Hungry Wildcat Food Pantry opens for students during the Covid-19 outbreak

The Hungry Wildcat Food Pantry will continue operations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday during the quarantine.

In between the Student Services Center and Bell Memorial Union on Hazel Street, the Hungry Wildcat Food Pantry in SSC room 196 has seen an increase of students in need of food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food pantry has stayed open during the COVID-19 outbreak, with hours of operation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“I see 50 plus students a day,” Basic Needs Administrator Joe Piccard said. “There is a 500 percent increase of students applying for food assistance programs in the past month.”

With COVID-19 cases increasing in California, the food pantry has adopted a sanitization system to provide food products to students.

Students can receive a grab-and-go bag filled with assorted produce and food by appointment or walk-in. Occasionally, the food pantry will have meat products and eggs.

Following the social distancing guidelines, students have to keep a six feet distance from other students. They are encouraged to wear a mask when receiving the grab-and-go bag.

“I’ve been to the food pantry three times,” fourth-year student Jerod Bivis said. “I went once my junior year and twice during the COVID-19 outbreak.”

The food pantry provides produce donated from the Chico State Farm. Additionally, the pantry purchases produce and products from local organic distributors from their $40,000 yearly budget.

