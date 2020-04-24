Ways to celebrate Earth Day at home, COVID-19 edition

As holidays continue to come and go, it’s important to retain normalcy and attempt to celebrate holidays as we all endure this global pandemic.

Earth Day is usually a great day to leave the house and enjoy nature. This may be hard as public beaches and parks are closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. It’s still possible to enjoy Earth Day from your home.

Netflix has released its Earth documentary series, “Our Planet,” on Youtube. Enjoy the free documentary, hosted by David Attenborough, looking at all the different wildlife around the world. The series has some of the most beautiful shots of wild animals I have ever seen and is worth a watch.

If you want to get your hands dirty, you can try planting some succulents. Succulents are very easy to take care of and if you have one succulent, you can continue to make more by trimming the ends. This video shows how easy it is to plant succulents.

I have a cactus that I haven’t watered since spring break. I called my roommate to check on it and it’s still alive. It’s doing just fine. It’s hard to kill a succulent.

If you’re feeling adventurous, take a virtual hike from places around the globe. Using Google Trek, explore the Eiffel Tower, Mount Everest and even the Grand Canyon in your pajamas.

Google Trek uses the same technology as Google Maps, allowing you to get a 360-degree view at some incredible locations. I recommend the Yosemite experience. You can climb up the side of El Capitan, which has incredible views going up to the top.

Although it seems weird celebrating Earth Day at home, it’s very important to maintain social distancing. When this pandemic is over, we will appreciate the outdoors more.

Elijah Ewing can be reached at [email protected].