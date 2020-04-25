Man found dead in creek

On April 24 at 11:00 a.m., the Chico Police Department received a phone call reporting a man who had fallen in the creek behind 25 Main St. according to a CPD press release.

When officers arrived at the scene, they founded an employee from the Chico Research Foundation conducting CPR on the man. Chico Police officers, Enloe Medics, and Chico Fire personnel also administered CPR on the man.

According to CPD’s press release, they “continued CPR efforts did not revive the male.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the man as a 62-year-old Chico resident whose identity will be withheld and will be pending next of kin’s notification.

The investigation was assigned to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

