Attempted robbery at East Avenue Safeway

On May 2 at 9:47 p.m., the Chico Police Department received a call of a battery that had just occurred at the Safeway located on East Avenue.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Colin Thompson, attempted to steal a bottle of liquor from the grocery store when he was stopped by the security guard.

According to the press release, Thompson began to shove and punch the security guard until he fled the scene of the crime without the bottle of liquor. He was later detained by a responding officer, however, Thompson continued to resist the arrest by kicking at and spitting on the officers.

Thompson was arrested for robbery, battery on a peace officer, battery on a security guard, and resisting arrest. He was sent to the Butte County Jail and is being held on a $50,000 bail.

