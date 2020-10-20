Three new players hope to drive the golf team toward success

Kelly More takes a swing while representing Foothill Technology High School in Ventura, Calif while playing three seasons for them.

The Chico State golf team recruited three new women golfers to bring their talents to the golf course.

Last season, before the pandemic, the women’s golf team participated in six events including their most recent event called the Cal State San Marcos Fujikura Invitational on March 9. They finished in 12th place out of 14 schools.

This season the Wildcats acquired Lauren Millard, Kelly More and Natalie Cowan. More comes to Chico State from Ventura, Calif. where she had three impressive seasons at Foothill Technology High School.

“Just randomly I decided to play on the high school team,” More said. “My grandparents actually play golf and it kind of got me into it.”

Mores’ accomplishments throughout her golf career in high school stand out among her peers.

“I made first team three years in a row,” More said. “I was a student athlete in which I had above a 3.5 grade point average.”

Outside of playing together, the seven women on the team maintain close relationships even through this difficult time.

“I think the girl’s golf team, since the day that I met them, are all just very down to earth,” Millard said. “They all want the golf team to be a positive place where we all kind of belong and have a sense of identity. I’m excited to be able to be their teammates and be there for them like a team should be.”

Lauren Millard takes a swing on a golf course for Rocklin High School where she played four years on the varsity team.

Golf, like other sports, is not experiencing a typical season due to the pandemics effect on the community.

However, these women are still finding ways to stay active so that when the pandemic does end, they will be in great physical shape and ready to play.

“For me, it’s doing things that are going to keep my endurance up,” Millard said. “Cardio, just getting outside and going on walks and going on hikes. It’s been especially difficult with the smoke, but just taking care of my body with food, with sleep and all of the things that are outside of exercising and golfing.”

Once regular sports seasons resume, girls on the team will be ready to achieve their goals on the golf course while representing Chico State. Cowan, who attended Modesto Junior College, took home 6th place in the State Tournament her sophomore year.

“My goals for playing at Chico State is to work hard and have fun with my team,” Cowan said.

Cowan, and her teammates hope they can return to action soon to play the sport they all love.

Alex Martin can be reached at [email protected] or @alexmartinjour on Twitter.