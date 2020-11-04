Still counting: Presidential race remains undetermined, California proposition results remain competitive

As vote counting rages on, it’s still unclear who will win the presidential election. Currently, former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald J. Trump with 253 projected electoral college votes.

The outcome will come down to a handful of swing states, including Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia. Voters in Butte County supported Biden for president by a narrow 3,000-vote margin, according to Butte County Clerk-Recorder’s Office.

The Presidency

States still too close to call include Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, North Carolina and Alaska. Looking at current results, Trump could likely take North Carolina and Alaska, but Pennsylvania and Georgia remain too close to call. Nevada could become the nation’s kingmaker state. Final results from Nevada are expected on Thursday morning. Eighty-six percent of Nevada’s votes have been reported, and Biden maintains a small 8,000-vote lead.

Arizona and Pennsylvania both have reported just under 90% votes and razor-thin margins. North Carolina and Georgia are also incredibly close races, but respectively, have reported 94% and 98% of votes.

California Propositions

Currently, 72% of votes for California propositions have been counted. Results remain close and ongoing , so current leads may not necessarily indicate a winner.

Proposition 14: Medical Research Bonds

Proposition 14 proposed an allocation of $5.5 billion in general obligation bonds to California’s stem cell research institute and changes to the institute’s governance structure and programs. Statewide, “yes” votes are leading, which means this proposal may pass. In Butte County, “no” votes won.

Proposition 15: Change Commercial Property Tax

Proposition 15 proposed a constitutional amendment that would require commercial and industrial properties, except those zoned for commercial agriculture, to pay tax based on market value, not purchase price. Across the state, “no” votes are leading, which means this proposition may fail. A plurality of Butte County voters also supported a “no” vote.

Proposition 16: End Diversity Ban

Proposition 16 proposed a constitutional amendment to repeal Proposition 209, which states that government and public institutions cannot discriminate against or grant preferential treatment to persons on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin in public employment, education and contracting. Across California, “no” votes are leading, which means that this amendment would not be made effective. A plurality of Butte County voters also supported a “no” vote.

Proposition 17: Restore Felon Vote

Proposition 17 proposed a constitutional amendment to allow people on parole for felony convictions to vote. Statewide, “yes” votes are leading, which means this proposal could pass. Butte County voters opposed this proposition, with a plurality voting “no.”

Proposition 18: Allow Age 17 Primary Voters

Proposition 18 proposed a constitutional amendment to allow 17 year olds who will become 18 at the time of the next general election to vote in primary elections and special elections. Currently, “no” votes are leading across the state, which means this proposition may not pass. Butte County voters also supported a “no” vote by a plurality.

Proposition 19: Change Property Tax Rules

Proposition 19 proposed a constitutional amendment that would allow eligible homeowners to transfer their tax assessments anywhere within California. It would also allow tax assessments to be transferred to a more expensive home with an upward adjustment. Proposition 19 also proposed an increase to the number of times that persons over the age of 55 or with severe disabilities can transfer their tax assessments from one time to three times. Proposition 19 would also assess inherited homes, which are not used as principal residences, such as second homes or rentals, at market value when transferred. Lastly, Proposition 19 would allocate additional revenue or net savings resulting from the proposition to wildfire agencies and counties. Statewide, “yes” votes are leading, which means this proposal could pass. A plurality of Butte County citizens voted “no.”

Proposition 20: Stricter Parole, Sentencing

Proposition 20 proposed re-classifying some violent felonies that don’t allow for early parole as wobblers (charges which can be felonies or misdemeanors, depending on circumstances). Proposition 20 also proposed that DNA collection become necessary for certain misdemeanors. Across the state, “no” votes are leading, which means this initiative may not pass. A plurality of Butte County citizens also voted “no.”

Proposition 21: Local Government and Rent Control

Proposition 21 proposed the allowance of local governments to enact rent control on housing that was first occupied over 15 years ago, with an exception for landlords who own no more than two homes with distinct titles or subdivided interests. Across California, “no” votes are leading. A plurality of “no” votes in Butte County opposed this proposition.

Proposition 22: App-Based Drivers as Contractors, Not Employees

Proposition 22 proposed an initiative that would classify app-based transportation and delivery drivers as independent contractors, not employees. It would adopt limited labor and wage protections specific to app-based drivers and companies. Statewide, “yes” votes are leading, which means this proposal could pass. A plurality of Butte County citizens voted “yes.”

Proposition 23: Dialysis Clinic Standards

Proposition 23 proposed an initiative that would require chronic dialysis clinics to maintain an on-site physician while patients are being treated. It would also require clinics to report dialysis-related infections. The proposition also proposed that clinics be required to obtain consent from the state health department before closing a clinic and not discriminate against patients based on their source of payment for care. Across California, “no” votes are leading, which means this amendment could likely not pass. In Butte County voters also supported a “no” vote by a plurality.

Proposition 24: Expand Consumer Privacy

Proposition 24 would expand consumer data privacy laws in California, including rules that would allow consumers to direct businesses to not share their personal information. This would also remove the time period for businesses to fix violations before being penalized. It would also create the Privacy Protection Agency to enforce California’s data privacy laws. Statewide, “yes” votes are leading, which means this proposal could pass. Butte County voters voted “no”, but results were close.

Proposition 25: Approve Replacing Cash Bail

Proposition 25 would uphold California Senate Bill 10, replacing cash bail with risk assessments for detained suspects awaiting trials. Across the state, “no” votes are leading, which means this proposition is in jeopardy. A plurality of Butte County citizens voted “no.”

