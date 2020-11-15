COVID-19 uptick could mean another setback for Butte County

Butte County may be reverting back to Tier 2 status amidst an uptick in COVID-19 cases. If the trend continues, Butte County will re-enter Tier 2 by Nov. 17.

“I am very concerned to see an increase in cases among some of our youngest residents as we head into colder weather, flu season and holiday celebrations,” said Butte County Health Officer Dr. Robert Bernstein in a press release. “This is a critical time in the pandemic, please do your part.”

The Butte County Public Health Administration saw the biggest increase among people 24 and under. The press release attributes these recent cases of COVID-19 to in-person education, weddings, funerals and Halloween parties since Oct. 31.

Tier 2 places more restrictions on businesses and activities that have been allowed to use indoor spaces under Tier 3. This would also mean that some businesses will have to close all together.

Despite an increase in case numbers, Chico State has moved forward with the opening of study areas inside Merriam Library. In an email, the university said it plans to open these study areas on Nov. 16 because cases dropped so dramatically in October.

Butte County’s uptick echoes a statewide trend, as the amount of new cases per day in California has almost doubled— current rates are now similar to rates in August. Nationwide, the number of new cases has exploded, hospitalizations continue to climb and deaths now consistently average more than 1,000 per day

To remain in Tier 3, Butte County will have to reverse the current trend by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and avoiding unnecessary gatherings.

