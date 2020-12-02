Robinson Cano: a 16-year veteran caught cheating for the second time in his career

Robinson Cano, a current baseball player in the majors for the New York Mets tested positive for the performance enhancing drug known as stanozolol. Due to getting caught, he is suspended for the entire major league baseball season of 2021.

Cano is 38-years-old and this is the second time in his career he’s been caught cheating. The other time was in 2018 after he tested positive for a diuretic while playing with the Seattle Mariners.

With the 2020 season concluded, there is no way to know at this point who will take over at second base while Cano is out for the season. Free agents and trades are still a possibility while the offseason is currently underway.

At this point in his career, Cano has 2,624 hits, 334 home runs and a lifetime batting average of .303. This could have an impact on his ability to enter the baseball Hall of Fame after his career has concluded.

With Cano not being far away from the 3,000 career hit plateau, which is almost a guaranteed achievement to get into the Hall of Fame, his chances are likely limited after this revelation. His chances look to be declining with this being his second time getting caught for cheating with performance-enhancing drugs.

Cano started his career with the New York Yankees in 2005. In that season he had a .297 batting average, hit 14 home runs and drove in 62 runs. A few seasons later, he was fortunate enough to win his first championship with the Yankees.

After a nine year stint with New York, Cano went on to the Seattle Mariners in which he spent five seasons with them including three All-Star selections in that time with Seattle.

After his days in Seattle came to a close, he got traded to the New York Mets which is where he’s played the last two seasons of his career.

Nobody knows how well the Mets will play in the upcoming baseball season, but with a big bat like Cano’s out of the everyday lineup, the Mets will have to find other options to fill that hole at second base.

Another option the Mets have is Jeff McNeil. McNeil is 28 years old and made his debut in 2018. He was an All-Star for the Mets in 2019 batting .318 that season with 23 home runs and 75 runs batted in.

