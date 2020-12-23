Internal investigation finds $1 million in alleged fraud by 4 employees of Chico State’s Department of Accounting

Chico State has placed four employees in the College of Business’ Accounting Department on leave after an internal investigation concluded they received an alleged $1 million in “inappropriate compensation and other financial losses to the university.”

The Orion has yet to confirm the identities of the employees accused of fraud, but the allegations appear similar to a CSU “special investigation” from November 2019. That audit concluded that Chico State Accounting Professor Curtis DeBerg “misused the campus’s name and other resources to promote and operate his non-profit business and misused campus facilities to conduct a for-profit training course without paying for the use of the facilities.”

The CSU audit also accused DeBerg, who founded Students for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship (SAGE Global), of creating “falsified invoices in an attempt to receive reimbursement for expenses for which he did not have proper documentation and increased students’ pay in a way that obfuscated the true purpose of the expenditure.”

Chico State President Gayle Hutchinson announced the results of the university’s internal investigation in an email.

“Based on the findings of the investigation, today we placed four employees on leave, pending final disciplinary action,” Hutchinson said. “Each of these employees has privacy rights and due process rights to appeal any discipline. We also have referred the matter to the appropriate authorities to investigate potential criminal conduct and will be seeking any restitution to which the University may be entitled.”

The Orion first reported the results of the CSU audit in February 2020. At that time, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Debra Larson released a statement: “The campus is in the process of responding to the recommendations from the chancellor’s office investigative report released Nov. 6, 2019. This report has given us the opportunity to review facts and evaluate the effectiveness of our internal policies and procedures.”

Hutchinson’s email suggests that process may have recently concluded.

“What I can say is that the fraudulent and abusive activity identified in the investigative report does not reflect the values of our University,” Hutchinson added. “Regardless of our respective positions, we each share a duty to uphold the highest ethical standards in our fiscal practices, professional conduct, and our daily work. I am personally outraged that a few individuals have abused the trust placed in them by students, taxpayers, and donors for their personal benefit.”

The troubling news comes at the end of a tumultuous year, dominated by COVID-19 disruptions, in which Chico State, and universities across the nation, have experienced declining enrollment and an increasingly challenging financial climate.

Professor DeBerg could not be reached by press time, but The Orion will update this story when he responds.

