Chico State lays out plan for returning to face-to-face instruction

Chico State President Gayle Hutchinson predicts that 20% to 30% of classes in Fall 2021 will be held in-person while the remainder of classes will be held virtually or in a hybrid environment.

Hutchinson stressed that each student has different academic requirements, so that could mean a fully online schedule or a blend of in-person classes and online classes. The Fall 2021 schedule will be posted in March.

Chico State is aiming to open the residence halls in some capacity, with University Housing planning to offer single-capacity to more than 1,000 students. Social distancing will continue to be enforced throughout 2021 and masks will be required on campus.

Testing and Vaccines

Chico State plans to ramp up its testing by conducting bi-weekly testing of the 100-plus student residents in University Housing. A vendor is being contracted to increase testing for nursing students and student-athletes participating in face-to-face activities.

Chico State plans to team up with Butte County Public Health to set up a testing location on campus and is aiming to test 100 people a day, two or three days a week.

An app is also being developed to notify people in the testing program to schedule tests and provide results.

Chico State is hoping the health department will allocate vaccines for all students. Chico State encourages everyone to take the vaccine as it becomes available.

