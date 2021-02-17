Chico legend Aaron Rodgers captures 3rd NFL MVP, gives back to community

Green Bay Packers quarterback and Chico native Aaron Rodgers has won his third NFL Most Valuable Player award this past season. He became the fourth player in NFL history to be awarded the MVP on more than three occasions.

The Present Valley High graduate and Butte College transfer has made recent news in Chico with his partnership with the North Valley Community Foundation. The two donated and raised over $600,000 for small, local businesses in the Chico area. They plan to start awarding grants to local businesses in the coming weeks.

“Aaron continues to show up when we need him the most,” said Alexa Benson-Valavanis, NVCF president and CEO. “This is a program we have been thinking about for some time as the pandemic continues to affect small businesses, which are the lifeblood of a community. Fortunately, we have donors like Aaron, who always keeps Butte County in his heart.”

Rodgers last won the award in 2014, but is considered one of the best players in the league for the past 10 seasons. He led the Packers to a 13-3 record, the number one seed in the NFC this season.

Rodgers finished the 2020-2021 season with a career high 48 touchdowns while only throwing five interceptions. He threw for 4,299 yards, seventh best in the league. His 121.5 season passer rating was ranked first in the league and second best all-time to his 2011 MVP winning season.

Aaron Rodgers calling out a play to his offense. Photo credits: Mike Morbeck

“It’s an honor to win this award for the third time,” said Rodgers during his acceptance speech. “2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments.”

Rodgers thanked his teammates and coaches and said he wouldn’t be accepting this award without their hard work. His performance has not gone unnoticed by Chico State football fans.

“Rodgers proved this year that he deserved the undisputed winner this year for MVP. No question about it,” Chico State senior Ross Potter said.

Rodgers continued, as he has his whole career, to elevate his teammates throughout this challenging season.

“I feel this award was well earned and deserved for Rodgers,” said Chico State senior Anthony Meza. “He took his team to the NFC Championship game and made all his teammates around him better this year. I really enjoyed watching him play.”

Rodgers and the Packers have made back-to-back NFC Championship games but have failed to make it back to the Super Bowl. They will have a great roster next season and hope to make it to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2011.

Jacob Milligan can be reached at [email protected] or @champ_milly8 on Twitter.

