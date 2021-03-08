February Police Blotter: Shootings, physical assaults and alcohol arrests

CHICO POLICE

Six individuals who identified themselves as students were arrested in February on charges ranging from disorderly conduct, DUI and assault.

Chico Police arrested 19 people on charges of assault, simple and aggravated. Narcotics arrests climbed to 26, and drunk in public arrests rose to 23 this month. In the past year, Chico Police have made 370 assault arrests, 463 narcotics arrests and 342 drunk-in-public arrests.

A majority of suspects arrested were in their early 20s and most arrests took place in downtown. Chico Police also arrested a female student for allegedly inflicting corporal injury on her partner.

Chico Police responded on Feb. 19 around 11:30 p.m. to a shooting on the 900 block of Cedar Street. Officers arrived to find a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

According to a press release, the victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover. Out of respect for the victim’s privacy during recovery, the identity of the victim will remain anonymous.

The investigation continues and anyone with relevant information should contact Chico Police.

UPD

The University Police Department charged seven individuals with DUI this month, three of which included suspended license charges. UPD also made two arrests for the possession of narcotics.