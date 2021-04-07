March+Police+Blotter

Alcohol arrests

The number of student DUIs and narcotics charges continues to climb. In March, there were five arrests for disorderly conduct with alcohol, three in possession of narcotics, and one driving under the influence who identify themselves as students. At least 13 people were arrested on suspicion of DUI and 39 arrested for allegedly possessing narcotics.

Ghost gun

The Chico Police department arrested a 21-year-old suspect on the charge of possessing a “ghost gun” on March 20 at approximately 11 p.m.

Police responded to a party complaint at the La Vista Verde Apartments and two officers reported finding a large, unruly crowd.

Police allegedly spotted a 21-year-old man in the parking lot of the apartment complex in possession of a “ghost gun” loaded with a high-capacity magazine.

Two officers attempted to detain the suspect as additional officers arrived on scene. The suspect allegedly fled into a neighboring apartment. In the chase, an officer fractured his leg and dislocated his ankle.

Police reported that the suspect eventually hurled himself out of a second story window to escape, fracturing his foot, according to Chico Police.

An ambulance transported the suspect to Enloe Medical Center. He was booked into Butte County Jail the following charges:

resisting a peace officer causing serious bodily injury

carrying a concealed firearm

possessing a high-capacity magazine

carrying loaded firearms in public and assembling a ghost gun

M30’s and Zani Bars — An Opiate Crisis

According to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force, the number of fentanyl overdoses continues to climb. At the forefront of the issue are counterfeit pills containing the highly addictive substance Fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opiate that is proven to be 50 to 100 times more addictive than morphine and 30 to 50 times more addictive than heroin.

Two milligrams, which is approximately the size of seven grains of salt, is enough to kill. These counterfeit pills are created using a pressing system. The substance is compacted and pressed into the shape of a common prescription pill.

The Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force cautions citizens to not take any pills unless they are directly prescribed by a physician and obtained in a legal pharmacy. They encourage anyone who has information regarding the sales of counterfeit pills or other narcotics to contact them at 530-538-2261.

