Chico State announces in-person graduation for class of 2020 and 2021

On April 9, Chico State announced that it plans to hold multiple in-person commencement ceremonies for the class of 2020 and 2021.

The class of 2020 will have their ceremony on May 16, 2021 at University Stadium and ceremonies for the class of 2021 will take place May 20-23, 2021.

In the announcement, Chico State said that the in-person ceremonies will be available to graduates only and that family and friends will be able to watch via a livestream.

The schedule for the virtual ceremony and the in-person ceremony will be released on April 15.

Chico State encourages family, friends and parents to refrain from traveling to Chico for graduation.

“We strongly encourage parents, family members, and friends to follow California Department of Public Health guidelines for non-essential travel and refrain from coming to Chico for Commencement weekend,” said Gayle Hutchinson in the announcement. “We join everyone in wanting to celebrate our graduates’ achievements to the fullest extent possible, but we are committed to doing so in a way that prioritizes the health and safety of our campus and greater community.”

