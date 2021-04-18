Crime Blotter: Fentanyl

Courtesy of Butte County Sheriff’s Office of the info cam from BCSO.

Northbound drug bust

Butte County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tyler Hardwick was conducting a routine traffic stop on April 9 when his K-9 alerted him to the presence of narcotics. Upon searching the vehicle, Hardwick allegedly found large amounts of potentially counterfeit methamphetamine and oxycodone (M30s) pills. Hardwick arrested the driver of the vehicle, a 48-year-old Chico man, on the following charges:

Possession for sale of methamphetamine

Transportation of methamphetamine

Possession of opiate for sale

Transportation of opiate

Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force detectives discovered more narcotics after a related search. Detectives allegedly discovered 25 pounds of methamphetamine, over a pound of heroin, and over a pound of potential powdered fentanyl (enough to produce 544,000 counterfeit pills). As little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl can cause a fatal overdose.

Oroville resident arrested on felony charges for allegedly selling fentanyl to minors

BCSO received a report from a minor victim on April 5 that her three juvenile friends overdosed on Xanax pills. BCSO deputies and medical personnel responded to the scene in the Palermo area of Oroville and transported three adolescents to the hospital.

Detectives later determined that allegedly counterfeit Xanax pills containing fentanyl caused the overdose.

On April 7, detectives arrested an 18-year-old Oroville man after searching his residence and discovering a large quantity of counterfeit Xanax pills, cocaine and marijuana. The charges include:

Possession of cocaine

Possession of a narcotic substance for sale

Three counts of child endangerment

Selling a controlled substance to minor victims

Committing felonies which caused great bodily injury

A misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana for sale

The suspect was arraigned on April 9 by the Butte County Superior Court.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office urges the public to avoid any medications not acquired from a pharmacy. Anyone with additional information can contact detectives at 530-538-7671.

Campus Crime Blotter: Burglary near campus, no suspects

Chico State University Police released a crime bulletin on April 6 warning all students of a recent burglary near campus. The bulletin sought “to provide preventive information to the campus community to aid members from becoming the victim of a similar crime.”

The burglary took place approximately between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. at the 400 block of Normal Ave. Currently, campus police have not identified a suspect and encourage all campus community members to come forward with any information.

According to a press release released by Chico State Police, “While a victim is never at fault for the crimes committed by others, the following preventative tips can help reduce the risk of criminal activity.”

Reporting suspicious activity, which includes nightly activity around buildings and parking lots

Checking to ensure doors and windows are closed and locked

Considering a home or vehicle security system

