Pending FDA approval, all CSUs will require COVID-19 vaccinations; Chico State registration delayed to May 5

Kendall Hall on Sept. 2, 2020. Chico State recently suspended all in-person instruction after receiving a spike in positive COVID-19 cases however the campus remains open

CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro announced Thursday afternoon that all students, faculty and staff will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccination for Fall 2021.

The blanket policy, which will go into effect once COVID-19 vaccines receive final FDA approval, will apply to all 33 CSU and UC campuses, according the CSU’s press release. The requirement is also contingent on the U.S. continuing to have sufficient supply of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Consistent with previous CSU announcements related to the university’s response to the pandemic, we are sharing this information now to give students, their families and our employees ample time to make plans to be vaccinated prior to the start of the fall term,” Castro said.

President Gayle Hutchinson announced Thursday afternoon that Chico State has delayed registration for continuing students from April 26 to May 5. Hutchinson said the extra time will give academic departments more time to consider adding additional in-person classes.

“While we wait to share more details, I’m excited about what this means for Chico State. I’m hopeful we will be able to expand on-campus experiences,” Hutchinson wrote in an email. “This also opens up the possibility of more athletic events, performances, lectures, and special events that make our campus a special place.

The intent-to-enroll deadline for incoming students has also been extended to June 1.

The CSU will work with the California State Student Association, the CSU Academic Senate and labor unions before the COVID-19 vaccine is added to the system’s existing immunization requirements, according to the release.

The COVID-19 vaccine requirement would allow students and employees to seek exemptions on medical or religious grounds. More guidance is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Chloe Curtis can be reached at [email protected] or @ChloeCurtis__ on Twitter.