Yadier Molina makes baseball history

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina made baseball history on April 14, by becoming the first catcher to catch 2000 games with one organization.

Sara Mitrano, a current member of the Chico State softball team and fellow catcher shared her thoughts on this achievement by Molina.

“That’s crazy to hear,” Mitrano said. “It’s awesome because obviously he believes in the organization and loves all the players and the coaching staff, so I just think that it’s awesome to see someone progress in one organization for that long.”

Molina made his debut for the Cardinals in 2004 and quickly distinguished himself via accolades he’s accrued, having won two World Series championships, nine gold gloves, four platinum gloves and representing in the All-Star Game nine times.

“He gets after it,” said junior shortstop Jacob Jablonski of the Chico State baseball team. “I feel like his work ethic is what gets him there and you can definitely tell his glove is first and he’s always been that way.”

Molina is currently in his 18th season in the majors. After this season it’s unclear how many years Molina will continue to play, but fans will remember his commitment to the game and to the Cardinals long after he’s retired.

“He’s a true story that everyone wishes they had to stay with one organization,” Jablonski said. “They have his back. He has their back and he shows it. He gives his blood, sweat and tears out there. He’s just a bulldog.”

Giants catcher Buster Posey had a milestone of his own by catching his 1000th career game for the San Francisco Giants on April 23 in a game against the Miami Marlins.

Posey and Molina have been considered the top two catchers in the Major Leagues for years. Freshman catcher Cody Vaeth shared his thoughts on the duo.

“Growing up, him [Molina] and Buster Posey, those are the two dudes that were always neck and neck for the best catchers in the game,” Vaeth said. “For me, watching them growing up, it’s been a treat. Those are some of the best guys to ever do it.”

As a catcher at Chico State, Vaeth emphasized how he tries to learn from Molina’s technique and incorporate that into his own style of playing baseball.

“Catching is adapting a lot recently,” Vaeth said. “Learning to watch what he does and the little things that make him so special, so watching that is important and helpful.”

It’s likely when it’s all said and done, Molina will be headed for the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

“I think with his hard work, he definitely deserves it,” Mitrano said. “I think fans of all teams are going to congratulate him because it’s super cool to see someone have that great of an accomplishment. He definitely deserves it.”

