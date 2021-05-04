University+Housing+implements+new+COVID-19+rules

New policies have been adopted by University Housing for the fall semester to reduce students’ exposure to COVID-19.

Wildcats applying for University Housing must be fully vaccinated by July 30 in order to move-in on their assigned date. Two doses of either Pfizer of Moderna, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is required. The university has some isolation and quarantine rooms to accommodate individuals who are half vaccinated.

“Residents are required to have a COVID test within 72 hours of arrival in University Housing at the beginning of each semester and provide verification of test and test results,” said Fall 2021 and 2022 Policy Guide. “Residents are required to complete regularly scheduled COVID testing. Residents are required to notify the Chico COVID Hotline 530-898-2222 immediately of a positive test.”

The number of people allowed to help residents move-in has yet to be decided. However, it will be similar to last year’s move-in approach, said executive director of University Housing Connie Huyck. Residents and their helpers will be given similar wristbands, so University Housing staff can tell if residents brought too many people. Move-in logistics will be sent to residents’ emails as move-in day approaches.

Applicants must be punctual, arriving late can result in University Housing applications being cancelled. Applicants who fail to move-in or otherwise make arrangements by 5 p.m. may result in cancellation of the application. Once the housing application opens, it doesn’t close. Applicants can reapply if their housing license gets cancelled.

“It is in the students’ best interest to get the application in early to have the best chance at securing a space in housing,” said Huyck.

Students must “check-in” to their assigned residence hall and designated room by move-in time. Occupancy begins when the room keys are issued and accepted by the applicant, whether they have actually moved in or not.

If students aren’t able to occupy University Housing because of COVID-19 related instances, they will be reimbursed for the time they don’t have access to university resources.

“The University will provide Licensee with prorated refunds for any license fee and Meal Plan fee amounts representing the time period during which Licensee was unable to occupy the Premises due to circumstances related to COVID-19,” said University Housing License 2021-2022 Terms and Conditions.

It’s not too late to apply. Students searching for University Housing can find the application online and direct other inquiries to the Residence Center. All Chico State students are welcome in University Housing, regardless of their year. First years are housed separately from other years.

Mike Guzzi, Chico State’s emergency center director, said in a press release that University Housing plans to open residence halls at 80% capacity with two people in most rooms. Around 1,800 students are expected to move into University Housing this fall.

University Housing is closed to residents during break closures. However, residents can make accommodations and choose to stay over the break closure if they have nowhere to go. They will not be charged any additional fees. Guests are only allowed if approved by University Housing staff during break closures. Residents who didn’t make any accomodations with University Housing will not be allowed into their living space, until the break is over.

Fall break begins at 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2021 and lasts until 9:00 a.m. on Nov. 28, 2021.

New University Housing policies:

face coverings will be required at all times, when not in your room

Required to take COVID-19 tests and verify results as requested

No guests or family members will be allowed in University Housing after move-in day, this includes residents from other residence halls

No more than two people per living spaces, kitchens and facilities

University Housing will only be offering virtual housing tours. If students don’t have time for a virtual tour, there are pictures of the facilities online which can be accessed without restriction. Interested students can reach out to the University Housing Office by calling 530-898-6325 or emailing [email protected]. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

University Housing is dedicated to being inclusive for students of all backgrounds. If students need any accommodations or have any inquiries about University Housing policies students reach out to the Accessibility Resource Office by emailing [email protected] or calling 530-898-5959

Melvin Bui can be reached at [email protected] or @Melvinbuii on Twitter.