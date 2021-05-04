Chico+State+to+host+on-campus+vaccination+clinic

Chico State announced Tuesday that it will be holding a free on-campus COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on May 11 in Shurmer Gym for students, faculty and staff.

In an email, President Gayle Hutchinson said participants will have the option to choose the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Students who chose Pfizer can return June 1 for the second dose.

Students can sign up for the vaccine at this link.

There will be no cost to get vaccinated and free parking is available in the stadium parking lot one-fourth of amile north of the gym off Warner Street.

Earlier this semester, the California State University system announced that all students, faculty and staff at all 23 campuses will likely have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the start of Fall 2021.

“However, instead of waiting on a mandate, I encourage everyone who is able to get vaccinated to be proactive about doing so,” Hutchinson said in the email. “Getting as many members of the Chico State community as possible vaccinated is one of the most important things we can do to stop community spread, reopen campus and curtail this pandemic.”

Matthew Wreden can be contacted at [email protected] or on Twitter at @bymattwreden.